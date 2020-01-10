By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

GENEVA, Neb. (AP) - A former York County public defender has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced in March.

Fillmore County District Court records say Nancy Waldron, 60, of Exeter, pleaded no contest Thursday to attempted theft. Prosecutors had lowered the charge in exchange. Her sentencing and restitution hearing is set for March 20.

The records say questions were raised in Fillmore County about checks Waldron had written to herself on a bank account that belonged to two sisters living in nursing homes. She fraudulently billed the two clients and paid herself nearly $187,000 since 2012, the records say.

TOP STORIES
Incredible video of Russian warship 'aggressively' stalking U.S. Navy ship
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Pelosi folds, articles of impeachment to be transmitted to Senate next week

She’d pleaded not guilty to the original theft charge.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide