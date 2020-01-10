House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not hold a vote Friday on naming managers for the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

Before the articles are sent to the Senate, the House has to pick which members will be arguing their case in the upper chamber.

When asked by reporters what her timeline is for sending them over, Mrs. Pelosi offered no updates.

“I’ll be communicating with my members, and perhaps we’ll see that,” she said, according to multiple reports.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told his members Thursday that his “best guess” was that he’d receive the articles by Friday, teeing up the start of the trial for next week.

The standoff over the impeachment trial began when the speaker refused to send over the articles after House Democrats voted to impeach Mr. Trump late last month on two counts, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



Democrats in both chambers demanded that the trial include presentation of additional evidence and witnesses not included in the House investigation.

Mrs. Pelosi’s members have mostly kept in line with her decision to hold onto the articles, but not many have a sense of when the standoff will end.

