The rising stock market and another strong jobs report on Friday indicate the economy will remain healthy through the election year, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

“The rising stock market is indicating a lot of business and consumer confidence, in my judgment,” Mr. Kudlow told reporters. “And I think it’s forecasting essentially an even stronger economy in the coming year.”

The government reported Friday that employers added 145,000 jobs in December, and the unemployment rate remained level at 3.5%, near a historic low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly crossed the 29,000-point threshold Friday morning, continuing a bull market.

Mr. Kudlow household net worth has risen dramatically in the past three years, and he said bigger gains among lower-income households are especially encouraging.

“That’s very important because that’s the sign of an economy that’s been restructured and reopened and has more dynamism,” Mr. Kudlow said.

