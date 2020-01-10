By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A man arrested in the recent shooting death of a Bismarck man waived extradition during a court appearance in Michigan on Friday and will be brought to North Dakota to face charges.

Earl Howard, 41, was arrested Thursday in Michigan at the U.S.-Canada border.

Howard is charged in the death of Chad Entzel, 42, whose body was found last week after authorities responded to a fire. Howard is charged with murder, arson, murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Entzel’s wife, Nikki Entzel, 38, is also charged with three counts of conspiracy.

Howard waived his extradition during a Friday appearance in Michigan’s St. Clair County District Court, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The St. Clair County prosecutor’s office said he did not have an attorney in court.

Howard was arrested on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Mich., with Ontario, Canada. Authorities say he has dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship and had been living in Belwood, Ontario.

The nature of the relationship between Howard and Nikki Entzel isn’t clear. Authorities haven’t discussed a possible motive.

