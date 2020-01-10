By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a tax return scheme that netted nearly $900,000.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Babatunde Olusegun Taiwo, who agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in September.

Federal prosecutors said Taiwo, co-conspirator Kevin Williams and others obtained personal information from people, including through a data breach at a payroll company. The victims included school district employees in Alabama and Mississippi.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi gives bizarre, inappropriate press conference after plane crash
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
Jeffrey Epstein jail cell video 'no longer exists,' federal prosecutors tell judge

Taiwo and others used the information to file false tax returns with the IRS. Prosecutors said Taiwo and his co-conspirators filed more than 2,000 fraudulent tax returns that claimed more than $12 million in refunds, of which the IRS paid out about $890,000.

The money must be paid back in restitution.

Williams was previously sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide