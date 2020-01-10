By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for his role in distributing fentanyl that killed a buyer.

Dayon Fips, 37, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in October to federal drug and firearm charges.

Court documents said that Fips distributed fentanyl to a buyer in July 2018. The victim ingested the drug and died a short time later of acute fentanyl intoxication.

Federal prosecutors said Fips continued to distribute the dangerous drug after the death. In August 2018, Florissant police found heroin, fentanyl, firearms and body armor at the home of Fips, who was on parole on a robbery conviction.

