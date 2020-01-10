Self-help author Marianne Williamson on Friday announced she is suspending her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

She said in a note to supporters that she stayed in the race to try to take advantage of “every possible opportunity” to share her message.

“With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” she said. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them.”

The end of Ms. Williamson’s quixotic bid for the White House became almost inevitable when news broke last week that she had laid off her entire national campaign staff.

