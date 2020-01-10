By Ben Wolfgang - The Washington Times - Friday, January 10, 2020

The official Facebook page of San Diego’s Marine Corps Recruit Depot apparently underwent a religious transformation on Thursday night.

In a bizarre change, the Depot’s Facebook account was renamed as “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” Military officials haven’t yet explained the mysterious switch, though it certainly appears that the page was hacked.

By Friday morning, the account had been taken offline. But the Marine Corps Times posted Facebook screenshots from hours earlier showing that military officials seemed to be struggling to fix the issue.

TOP STORIES
Pelosi defiant as Democrats grow restless over impeachment delay
Democrats are the party of never-ending hypocrisy
Michael Bloomberg suggests disarming minorities to 'keep them alive'

“This is the official page for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. We are experiencing difficulties with the name of our page, and we are in the process of addressing the situation,” a post on the Depot’s Facebook page reads. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please stay informed on our official page for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide