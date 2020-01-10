The official Facebook page of San Diego’s Marine Corps Recruit Depot apparently underwent a religious transformation on Thursday night.

In a bizarre change, the Depot’s Facebook account was renamed as “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” Military officials haven’t yet explained the mysterious switch, though it certainly appears that the page was hacked.

By Friday morning, the account had been taken offline. But the Marine Corps Times posted Facebook screenshots from hours earlier showing that military officials seemed to be struggling to fix the issue.

“This is the official page for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. We are experiencing difficulties with the name of our page, and we are in the process of addressing the situation,” a post on the Depot’s Facebook page reads. “Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please stay informed on our official page for Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.”

