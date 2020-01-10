By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia mother has admitted to killing one of her children and trying to kill another.

Julie Ann Orellana, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes-Delligatti told news outlets. The charges came in the fatal shooting in 2018 of Orellana’s 8-year-old daughter and the wounding of her 11-year-old daughter.

The murder trial for the case had been set for Feb. 4.

Police have said that Orellana indicated that she intended to kill both of her children, then take her own life, according to court records.

A jury will decide whether Orellana will be eligible for parole when she is sentenced, Delligatti said.

