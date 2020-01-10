NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man whose murder conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court has until next month to decide whether to accept a plea deal from prosecutors or face a retrial.

A lawyer for Jean Jacques, charged in the 2015 slaying of 25-year-old Casey Chadwick in Norwich, said in New London Superior Court on Thursday that he had conveyed the offer to his client and asked for a continuance to allow Jacques to think it over, The Bulletin of Norwich reported.

The attorney, Sebastian DeSantis, said he expects Jacques to reject the offer on Feb. 6 setting the stage for a new trial.

Jacques was found guilty in in 2016 of Chadwick’s killing and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The state Supreme Court in July unanimously ruled that Jacques deserved a new trial because a search by Norwich police violated his constitutional rights.

Prosecutors say there’s still evidence tying Jacques to Chadwick’s death, including her blood on his clothing and text messages from Chadwick saying Jacques was in her home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.