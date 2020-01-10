ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A North Pole Police Department detective and a drug investigator with the Alaska Department of Public Safety fired weapons at a Delta Junction man wanted on counts of sexual abuse of a minor, Alaska State Troopers announced Friday.

Daniel Duane Jensen. Jr, 59, died Tuesday in the shooting by officers, troopers said. Delta Junction is at the crossroads of the Alaska and Richardson highways about 95 miles (153 kilometers) south of Fairbanks.

Troopers identified the officers who fired as North Pole detective Nathan Werner, a recent hire with 10 years of law enforcement experience, and investigator Jack LeBlanc, a 12-year-veteran who is part of the statewide drug enforcement unit.

Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force attempted to apprehend Jensen. The party on Tuesday included U.S. marshals, troopers and police officers from Anchorage and North Pole.

Troopers have released few details on the fatal shooting. The officers carried search warrants for Jensen’s property at Mile 1399 Alaska Highway about 23 miles (37 kilometers) east of Delta Junction, troopers said. Multiple buildings were on the property.

As officers approached one buildings, troopers said, they saw through a window that Jensen and another person were inside. Jensen also saw the approaching officers, troopers said, and grabbed a rifle. LeBlanc and Werner fired service weapons at Jensen.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting and forward results for review to the Office of Special Prosecutions.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.