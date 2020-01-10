By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been charged with trying to bring an assault weapon, body armor and hollow-point bullets into a U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in New Jersey.

Dustin A. Peters, 25, of Wilmington, went to the facility in Cape May to attend a graduation ceremony o Thursday, authorities said. The bullets were found during a routine vehicle search, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Authorities later found the assault weapon, a handgun, body armor and many rounds of ammunition, the statement said.

The Coast Guard said it did not consider Peters a threat to the center or the local community. The FBI was assisting in the case. 

Peters was charged with a variety of weapons and other offenses. He was being held Friday at the Cape May County Jail pending a court hearing. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

