By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center stabbed a prison staffer with a sharpened toothbrush, causing serious injuries, Nebraska prison officials reported Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that the attack happened Thursday evening just after the inmate was escorted from his cell so an inspection could be made of a maintenance issue inside the cell. The inmate, who was in restraints, was still able to use the homemade weapon to stab the staffer twice in the back of the staff member’s hand, the release said. Other staffers then used pepper spray to subdue the inmate.

The staffer was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where medical adhesive was used to close the puncture wounds to her hand.

TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein jail cell video 'no longer exists,' federal prosecutors tell judge
Mike Rowe: Bloomberg 'lost me' with calling California great example
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

Findings from an investigation into the attack will be sent on the Lancaster County Attorney to determine what, if any, charges will be brought.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide