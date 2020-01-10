Pelosi folds, articles of impeachment to be transmitted to Senate next week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that the articles of impeachment against President Trump will be transmitted to the Senate next week, backing down from the unprecedented standoff with the Senate without winning concessions Democrats demanded from the GOP-controlled upper chamber.

Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is tasked with preparing a resolution naming impeachment managers and send the articles over to the other chamber, which the House will vote on sometime next week.

Mrs. Pelosi refused to send over the articles of impeachment after the House impeached Mr. Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on December 18.

The charges stem from allegations the president leveraged military aid and the prospect of an official White House visit to pressure Ukraine into opening investigations into political rival Joseph R. Biden.

In a press conference on Thursday, Mrs. Pelosi said the Republicans hadn’t made clear what the process will be for the trial.

“I said from the start, we need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?” the California Democrat said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his week that he secured the votes to move ahead with a process like that in the Clinton trial.

In that 1999 proceeding, House prosecutors and a White House defense team presented their cases and answered questions from Senators before the chamber decided whether or not to hear from additional witnesses. Those rules were decided on unanimously.

A handful of Republican senators, while on board with Mr. McConnell’s “phase one” approach, are also interested in hearing from key witnesses like former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

House Democrats have been arguing the Republicans aren’t actually honoring the Clinton model in this situation because the Democratic president was investigated by special counsel for over a year, whereas some officials they called for their investigation did not cooperate.

In her letter to her members, Mrs. Pelosi highlighted a number of new developments in the Ukraine case, including Mr. Bolton’s willingness to testify and newly unredacted emails from the Pentagon regarding the delay on military aid.

One email thread that Democrats particularly highlighted as relevant shows that an email from the Office of Management and Budget to hold the aid came 90 minutes after Mr. Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Despite the three week standoff, Democrats are folding without getting a guarantee that witnesses and additional evidence will be included in the Senate proceedings.

“For weeks now, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been engaged in tactics of delay in presenting transparency, disregard for the American people’s interest for a fair trial and dismissal of the facts,” Mrs. Pelosi wrote in her letter to Democrats. “In an impeachment trial, every Senator takes an oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’ Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution.”

She also slammed Mr. McConnell for signing on to a resolution, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, that would have dismissed the trial altogether if the articles weren’t submitted by Friday — 25 days from the impeachment vote.

“A dismissal is a cover-up and deprives the American people of the truth. Leader McConnell’s tactics are a clear indication of the fear that he and President Trump have regarding the facts of the President’s violations for which he was impeached,” she wrote.

