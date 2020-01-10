Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Friday released a plan that would put more than $1 trillion into infrastructure in the country his campaign said would create 6 million jobs.

“The current administration has been incapable of keeping its promise to pass major infrastructure legislation, and as a result, critical projects around the country are stalled and communities are paying the price,” said Mr. Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The plan would put $10 billion into skill development and “pre-apprenticeship programs,” $100 million toward helping job seekers from underrepresented communities, and a $200 billion into a transition fund for “displaced fossil fuel workers,” as outlined in his climate change proposal.

Mr. Buttigieg would also put $100 billion toward ridding water, paint and soil of lead, and create a $16 billion 10-year matching fund to try to cut water bills for low-income families.

The plan calls for $160 billion for cities and towns to provide “equitable” public transportation and $80 billion for a new school repair program that would be based on poverty levels.

With an eye toward climate change, the plan also calls to repair and modernize flood protection systems in communities of need by 2030 and a $40 billion “Sea Level Defense Fund.”

The plan says Mr. Buttigieg will “vigorously enforce” an executive order signed by then-President Barack Obama encouraging the consideration of union-friendly project labor agreements.

