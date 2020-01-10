By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) - A man was charged Thursday with murder in the death of a man whose body was found near a bridge in Virginia, police said.

Malik Salam, 41, had already been charged with unlawful disposal of a body in the case, Fairfax County Police said in a news release.

A person walking their dog found Micale Kebede, 31, dead near Mt. Vernon in December, police said. An autopsy showed he suffered trauma to his upper body, news outlets reported.

TOP STORIES
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Trump takes victory lap as court rules border wall building can proceed

Salam is being held in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to police. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide