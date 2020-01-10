By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Philadelphia man found wounded on a southern New Jersey street last year.

Jamil Beatty, 30, of Camden, was arrested Wednesday at his home and remains jailed pending a detention hearing, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

Beatty is accused of killing William McWhorter, 46, who was found Nov. 29 in Camden. Police responding to reports of shots fired found he had been shot and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

