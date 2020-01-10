By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Truckee River just west of downtown.

KOLO-TV reports the incident initially was treated as a water rescue at about 10 a.m. Friday near the Booth Street bridge.

Investigators say a person walking east of the bridge saw the body in the river east of Idlewild Park and called authorities.

A police spokesman says the body was not in the river very long and described it as “odd” but not suspicious.

Authorities say the man had identification on him, but they’re not releasing his name at this time.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

