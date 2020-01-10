By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida, was put on lockdown Friday morning but officials wouldn’t immediately say why.

Adam Shanks of the base’s public affairs office told The Associated Press the base was on lockdown but he didn’t have any other information.

Traffic was at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa, news outlets reported. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

TOP STORIES
Trump takes victory lap as court rules border wall building can proceed
General reportedly refuses officer's Special Forces tab reinstatement despite Trump pardon
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump

MacDill is the home of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. There are more than 15,000 military personnel at the base. A large number of military personnel and their families live on the base in military housing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide