By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the beating death of a homeless man in a Providence park this summer, according to police.

The arrests stem from the death of 50-year-old Manuel Delacruz, who was assaulted July 23. Police responded to the Dexter Training Ground park and found Delacruz, who told officers he had been assaulted by a group of juvenile males but didn’t want to press charges. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died of his injuries the following week.

Police Maj. David Lapatin said the medical examiner recently ruled the death a homicide. The teenagers were charged Wednesday with manslaughter and conspiracy, he said.

TOP STORIES
Democrats are the party of never-ending hypocrisy
Nancy Pelosi gives bizarre, inappropriate press conference after plane crash
Jeffrey Epstein jail cell video 'no longer exists,' federal prosecutors tell judge

Police did not publicly release the teenagers’ names due to their age. A judge ordered home confinement with electronic monitoring.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide