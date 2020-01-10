TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - The latest on Iran-related developments (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The head of Iran’s investigation team into the plane crash this week that killed all 176 people on board tells state television that Tehran will use expert help from Russia, Ukraine, France and Canada ”if we cannot recover data” from the plane’s recorders.

Hassan Rezaeifar said Friday that recovering the data could take more than one month and the entire investigation into the crash could take more than one year.

He also said the flight had been delayed by about an hour because the pilot decided to unload part of the luggage as the flight was overweight.



11:55 a.m.

Russian lawmakers say statements about a missile hitting a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed this week in Iran are “groundless” and they accuse the West of prematurely assigning blame to Tehran. All 176 people on board the plane bound for Ukraine died.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a lawmaker with Russia’s upper house of parliament, said Friday that “we need to be cautious with conclusions. Iranians have invited Ukraine to take part in the investigation. Why would they do it if they knew they had shot (the plane) down?”

Leonid Slutsky, a lawmaker with Russia’s lower house of parliament, echoed that sentiment and said conclusions about the cause of the crash could be politically motivated.

“Facts and solid evidence are needed, rather than vague references to intelligence findings. So far it has all been groundless,” Slutsky said.



11:20 a.m.

The Ukrainian president says he is not ruling out the possibility that the plane which crashed earlier this week in Iran had been hit a by a missile.

“The missile theory is not ruled out, but it has not been confirmed yet,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Facebook post Friday. All 176 people on board the plane bound for Ukraine died.

Zelenskiy reiterated his call for “all international partners” - the U.S., Britain and Canada in particular - to share data and evidence relevant to the crash.

He also announced plans to discuss the investigation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday afternoon.



Iranian officials have ruled out a missile attack but have invited the U.S. accident-investigating agency to take part in the investigation.

10:10 a.m.

Iranian authorities have given Ukrainian investigators access to the fragments of the plane that crashed earlier this week and they were examined late Thursday, according to a statement by the Ukrainian president’s office.

“It is too early on in the investigation to reveal specific details,” the statement says.

The president’s office also says DNA is being collected from relatives of Ukrainians who died in the crash in order to identify the bodies.



9 a.m.

Iran has invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, state media reported Friday.

The move came after Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American airstrike.

