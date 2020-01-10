By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man was fatally shot in a possible domestic dispute in which another man was taken into custody, Las Vegas police said.

The victim was found dead outside an apartment complex Thursday night after a preteen child called 911 to report that someone had been sho, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Spencer did not release the age of the child but he said the child did not witness the shooting.

Police were still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting but both men apparently have or had relationships with a woman, Spencer said.

Identities weren’t released and no additional information was immediately available.

