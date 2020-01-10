By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man was fatally shot in a possible domestic dispute in which another man was taken into custody, Las Vegas police said.

The victim was found dead outside an apartment complex Thursday night after a preteen child called 911 to report that someone had been sho, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Spencer did not release the age of the child but he said the child did not witness the shooting.

TOP STORIES
GOP Rep. Bradley Byrne pushes to censure Pelosi for abuse of power
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

Police were still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting but both men apparently have or had relationships with a woman, Spencer said.

Identities weren’t released and no additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide