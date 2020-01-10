By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the 2018 death of an infant in Fond du Lac.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by Fond du Lac detectives in Milwaukee where she currently resides, according to police.

Authorities say 2-month-old Rehloari Pankey-Brown died in June 2018 after first responders were called to a Fond du Lac residence on a report of a baby choking.

The infant was rushed to St. Agnes Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say an autopsy showed the child’s death was the result of a homicide. Officials did not immediately provide additional details.

