A Connecticut woman charged with stabbing and severely injuring a police officer during an eviction dispute will use an insanity defense when her case goes to trial in March, her lawyer told a judge Thursday.

The state will not oppose the insanity defense, the Hartford Courant reported.

Chevoughn Augustin, 41, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and assault on a police officer in connection with the May 2018 stabbing of Hartford Officer Jill Kidik.

Kidik had responded to a city apartment complex for reports of a disturbance involving Augustin, who was facing eviction. Kidik, a 12-year veteran at the time, was stabbed in the neck and her jugular vein and trachea were lacerated. Building maintenance workers were credited with saving Kidik. She suffered permanent injuries and took a disability retirement.

Augustin is due back in court Jan. 30 to decide whether she wants her case tried by a jury or a judge. The trial is scheduled to start March 18. She remains held on $2 million bail.

