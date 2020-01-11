By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Two police officers in South Carolina won’t face criminal charges in the shooting of a man who pointed a rifle he had just stolen at police, a prosecutor said.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Daniel Preciado and Officer Thad Morgan each fired at the man who rode away from officers on a bicycle in October, then pointed the gun at them after crashing, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson wrote in a letter clearing the officers.

Video evidence backed the officers’ statements and other evidence and showed Preciado, Morgan and others first confronted Matthew Graham as they investigated the theft of a bicycle and rifle, Richardson said.

Graham was a suspect in several other burglaries and had a warrant out against him for discharging a weapon in city limits when he was killed, Richardson said.

The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the shooting.

