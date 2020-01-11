By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The last of four Arizona inmates convicted in a 2017 fatal stabbing has been sentenced to life in prison, officials said.

Tim Weaver was sentenced Friday without the possibility of release, KVOA-TV reported Friday. He was one of four inmates charged in the death of inmate Joseph Zawacki, officials said.

Arizona Department of Corrections responded to a report of an altercation and found Zawacki with multiple stab wounds, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

TOP STORIES
Mike Rowe: Bloomberg 'lost me' with calling California great example
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump
Greta Thunberg: 'Young people are being let down by older generations'

Weaver, Ryan Wayne Bohannon, Scott Mitchell Elrod and Christopher Gregory Simpson were arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing, authorities said.

The other three men took plea deals before Weaver was sentenced, officials said.

Weaver is currently serving two first-degree murder convictions from a case in Maricopa County in 1995, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide