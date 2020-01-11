TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The last of four Arizona inmates convicted in a 2017 fatal stabbing has been sentenced to life in prison, officials said.

Tim Weaver was sentenced Friday without the possibility of release, KVOA-TV reported Friday. He was one of four inmates charged in the death of inmate Joseph Zawacki, officials said.

Arizona Department of Corrections responded to a report of an altercation and found Zawacki with multiple stab wounds, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Weaver, Ryan Wayne Bohannon, Scott Mitchell Elrod and Christopher Gregory Simpson were arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing, authorities said.

The other three men took plea deals before Weaver was sentenced, officials said.

Weaver is currently serving two first-degree murder convictions from a case in Maricopa County in 1995, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.