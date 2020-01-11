WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Two drug dealers have been sentenced in Delaware to federal prison terms after being convicted in separate cases involving fatal overdoses.

Thirty-one-year-old Donte Jacobs of New Castle County, Delaware, was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Wilson Colon-Sierra of Elkton, Maryland, was sentenced Wednesday in a separate case to 8½ years in prison.

Jacobs was convicted of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman in 2016. He also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm that was recovered during the investigation.

Jacobs was arrested after investigators recorded a conversation between him and sub-distributor during which Jacobs noted that fentanyl and heroin were causing people to “die every day.”

Colon-Sierra was found with more than 160 grams of heroin and 82 grams of crack cocaine when he was arrested at his home in 2018. Authorities say he admitted that he conspired to distribute the drugs.

Court records indicate the Colon-Sierra sold a bag of heroin that resulted in 47-year-old Jennifer Rodick of Wilmington dying of an overdose in January 2018.

