By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Framingham police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men.

The police said in a tweet Saturday morning that Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Steven Trask confirmed the shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday on Second Street.

The men were not identified.

Police said that a preliminary investigation suggested the shooting of the two men was an isolated incident.

No arrests were announced.

