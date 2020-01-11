By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The man accused in the hit-and-run death of a Rapid City father of five has pleaded not guilty.

Zachary Fegueroa, 25, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular homicide, hit and run, and driving under the influence in Dec. 6 death of Joseph Martinez.

The Rapid City Journal reports if Fegueroa is convicted of all charges and found to be a habitual offender for a 2017 drug ingestion charge, he could be sentenced to up to 31 years in prison.

Martinez, 34, was struck and killed while walking in Rapid City.

The victim’s wife, Timber Martinez, described her husband in court as a family man and hard worker. The couple have a 12-year-old, 7-year-old, twin 2-year-olds and a 2-month-old baby.

Prosecutors say a field sobriety test given to Fegueroa after he was located found he had a 0.13% blood alcohol content, well above the legal limit of .08%.

Prosecutors had also charged Fegueroa with marijuana possession, but the grand jury decided there wasn’t enough evidence for that count.

Fegueroa has several other pending cases and multiple convictions related to unsafe driving dating back to 2011, court records show.

He recently pleaded guilty to his first DUI, failure to report an accident and eluding after multiple witnesses reported that he crashed into the Rapid City Public Library on May 24 and swerved as he drove away, court and police records show.

