By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A shooting in Miami Beach’s tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood left a police officer injured with a stab wound and one other person hospitalized Saturday night.

Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Ocean Drive in the city’s famous Art Deco Historic District

Authorities later said the officer had been stabbed and was in stable condition.

TOP STORIES
Lesser-known candidates jump through hoops to get on primary ballots
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

Police said the other person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators did not say what prompted the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide