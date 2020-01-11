By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The case against a Texas judge accused of driving under the influence was dismissed by a judge in New Mexico.

Deputies from the Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office arrested El Paso Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez in October, KRQE-TV reported Friday.

Gutierrez allegedly backed into another vehicle in the Santa Fe Opera parking lot while trying to leave the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, deputies said. He then performed poorly during field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content above the legal 0.08 limit, authorities said.

TOP STORIES
Incredible video of Russian warship 'aggressively' stalking U.S. Navy ship
Nancy Pelosi gives bizarre, inappropriate press conference after plane crash
'Great example for the rest of this country': Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.

Concerns were raised about the video evidence and defense attorneys for Guiterrez have said that the state couldn’t verify its authenticity.

Judge David Segura suppressed that evidence, officials said.

As a result, prosecutors dismissed the charges, officials said.

Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave pending this investigation, KRQE-TV previously reported. It is unclear whether he is to return to his job.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide