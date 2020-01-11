By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - A Nye County sheriff’s deputy was injured when struck and dragged by a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop, a sheriff’s official said Saturday.

Capt. David Boruchowitz said the deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and that the person driving the stolen vehicle will be arrested following treatment at a hospital.

According to Boruchowitz, the person who had been driving the stolen vehicle that struck the deputy was pursued on State Route 160 to a casino parking lot where the person got out and ran but then was arrested.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi gives bizarre, inappropriate press conference after plane crash
Lesser-known candidates jump through hoops to get on primary ballots
Incredible video of Russian warship 'aggressively' stalking U.S. Navy ship

No identities were released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide