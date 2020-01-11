By - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A woman has been found shot to death inside a home on the eastern side of Kansas City, police said Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the home around 11 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting and found the woman inside. She was declared dead at the scene. Police had not released her name by mid-morning Saturday.

A news release from police said detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses, but no arrests had been reported and no suspects had been identified. Police are asking that anyone with information contact the homicide unit or CrimeStoppers. Information leading to an arrest could land the tipster a reward of up to $25,000.

