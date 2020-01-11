Two teenagers have been held accountable for causing a pornographic video to be displayed on an electronic billboard located alongside a highway in Michigan, police said Friday.

Authorities in Auburn Hills said that a 16-year-old from South Lyon and an 18-year-old from Sterling Heights admitted their involvement in an X-rated stunt that stunned drivers.

The incident unfolded on the evening of September 28, 2019, when police received multiple calls from motorists about porn being played on a billboard alongside Interstate 75.

Authorities shared video footage soon afterward that showed two suspects entering a roadside shed beneath the billboard that contained a computer from where it could be controlled.

Auburn Police Department Lt. Ryan Gagnon said that authorities subsequently received anonymous tips that resulted in successfully identifying both suspects, local media reported.

“Both were interviewed and admitted responsibility,” Lt. Gagnon said Friday, The Macomb Daily newspaper reported.

The teens entered the shed through an unlocked door and spent around 15 minutes inside, The Detroit Free Press reported. Once started, the pornographic video played on the billboard for around 15 to 20 minutes before being stopped.

“That is unclear how exactly they thought about this or why they chose this, other than you can obviously see a shed underneath the sign and maybe curiosity piqued their interest whether or not they could get in, maybe that ran the billboard,” Lt. Gagnon added, according to The Detroit Free Press. “You look at any other billboard and there is no shed underneath it.”

The 18-year-old was charged and found guilty of trespassing, and the 16-year-old was placed into a juvenile diversion program because he had no prior criminal record, both outlets reported. The latter’s record will be cleared upon successful completion of the program, the reports said.

Police said changes have been made so that the billboard can be controlled remotely, Free Press reported.

Auburn Hills is located north of Pontiac, roughly half-way between Detroit and Flint.

