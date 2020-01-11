By Associated Press - Associated Press - Saturday, January 11, 2020

LAMONT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Central California are investigating the shooting deaths of three men whose bodies were found in a car and a nearby vineyard.

Kern County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Monroe said someone reported hearing gunshots in Lamont, a community 10 miles southeast of Bakersfield, Friday evening.

When deputies arrived, Monroe said, they found two men in the car who were not breathing. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies found the body of a third man in a nearby vineyard.

Monroe said the men were victims of a homicide. However, she declined to release any suspect information.

She asked anyone with information about the shootings to call detectives.

