With the Republican-majority Senate preparing to take up his impeachment trial next week, President Trump said Saturday that Americans want Congress to “move on to other things.”

“Now the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are asking @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell to do the job that they were unable to do,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They proved NOTHING but my total innocence in the House, despite the most unfair & biased hearings in the history of Congress. Now they demand fairness!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she’s finally ready to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate next week for a trial. Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has enough votes to start a trial without first addressing Democrats’ demand for witnesses.

“New polling shows that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is going nowhere,” Mr. Trump said. “A vast majority want the Do Nothing Democrats to move on to other things now!”

He added, “Nancy Pelosi will go down as the absolute worst Speaker of the House in U.S. history!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.