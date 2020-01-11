WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) - Virginia authorities say a bicyclist has been killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Virginia State Police incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on Route 7 in Frederick County.

Investigators say a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Route 7 when the driver lost control, striking a guardrail and the bicyclist before overturning.

Authorities say the bicyclist, 49-year-old Mark W. Smith of Winchester, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi fled on foot before law enforcement arrived.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.