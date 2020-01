LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia say a 14-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday and two suspects have been arrested.

A 15-year-old was wounded in the incident at an area of town homes in the city of Lithonia in DeKalb County, WSB-TV reported.

Police said the wounded teen was hospitalized in stable condition.

