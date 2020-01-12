By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) - Two employees at a suburban Indianapolis restaurant have been shot during an attempted robbery.

Three men wearing masks entered through the rear door of the Bando restaurant in Lawrence after 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The men encountered the restaurant workers and shot them before fleeing. The victims were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Several customers inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting were not hurt. The shooting occurred in the back of the restaurant, away from the dining area, police said.

No arrests have been made.

