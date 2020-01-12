House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff was mum Sunday on if he will be one of the impeachment managers presenting the case against President Trump during the Senate trial.

“I’ve told the speaker I will play whatever role that she and the caucus think will be helpful,” the California Democrat told CBS “Face the Nation.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will meet with her caucus Tuesday morning to discuss when they will transmit the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber for the trial to begin.

Under past precedent, the Senate trial cannot begin until the articles are formally transmitted from the House.

During an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Mrs. Pelosi did not suggest which members will be named as impeachment managers to present the charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.