By Alex Swoyer - The Washington Times - Updated: 11:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff was mum Sunday on if he will be one of the impeachment managers presenting the case against President Trump during the Senate trial.

“I’ve told the speaker I will play whatever role that she and the caucus think will be helpful,” the California Democrat told CBS “Face the Nation.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will meet with her caucus Tuesday morning to discuss when they will transmit the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber for the trial to begin.

TOP STORIES
Trump warns Iran: 'Do not kill your protesters'
Michelle Williams and the over-normalization of abortion
Megyn Kelly says she did the 'twirl' for Roger Ailes

Under past precedent, the Senate trial cannot begin until the articles are formally transmitted from the House.

During an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Mrs. Pelosi did not suggest which members will be named as impeachment managers to present the charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide