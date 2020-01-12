By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect who allegedly stole a car and dragged a deputy in Pahrump.

Authorities say the deputy was dragged in the parking lot of the Gold Town Casino on Saturday.

Deputies stopped the vehicle for a traffic offense and then learned it was stolen.

As the deputies were trying to take the suspect into custody, the driver took off and ran into a sheriff’s office motorcycle that wound up with the deputy being dragged and suffering minor injuries.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for several minutes before it drove down Highway 160 on a sidewalk, drove over the rocks in front of the casino and came to a stop in the parking lot.

The suspect then left the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be booked into jail later.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released yet.

