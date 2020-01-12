By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A homeless man convicted of setting a delivery truck afire, killing two transients sleeping inside, is due to be sentenced in the coming week.

John De St. Croix argued with one of the victims before the fire was set, and surveillance video placed him at the scene. He was convicted last year of arson and murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Killed in the blaze in March 2018 were Michael Bridges, 43, and Desiree York, 36.

The blaze was so hot that no one was able to rescue the victims, who were heard pounding on the walls.

