ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A man who was carrying a crossbow in public was transported a hospital after a shooting involving police in Anchorage, authorities said.

Police said the man’s condition is unknown after he was shot in the lower torso around 11:30 a.m., The Anchorage Daily News reports.

No police officers were injured, according to Anchorage Police Officer Devin Grant.

Police were called to the area of Huffman Road and Silver Fox Lane following multiple witness reports of a man walking around with a crossbow, authorities said.

Several area roads were closed and authorities said they anticipated a heavy police presence in the area for several hours as the investigation continued.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and cellphone video captured by a witness, Grant said.

Lucy Moa said she was working in a laundromat in a nearby shopping center when she heard a “pop” just before a bullet pierced the front window.

“All I heard was just two gunshots and then there was glass flying everywhere, even in front of my face,” she said.

Two people came into the laundromat to seek safety and told her officers were chasing a man with a crossbow, she said.

