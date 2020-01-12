By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a man she met on an online dating site.

Thirty-four-year-old Christina Duckett of Springfield was sentenced Friday, the Springfield News-Leader reported. She had been convicted in November of second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Joshua Brooks of Republic.

Prosecutors say the two went to a movie in September 2018. Police found Brooks’ dead the next morning in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on a dead-end street in Springfield. He had been shot three times in the head at close range.

Authorities have not disclosed the motive for the shooting.

Duckett’s attorney said she plans to appeal the conviction.

