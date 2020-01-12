By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded in Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The five victims were in serious condition but expected to survive, Aurora police tweeted just after midnight. The victims were hospitalized for treatment.

The tweets didn’t include further details about the shooting. Police described the scene as near a busy Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road, a busy commercial intersection not far from residential neighborhoods.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Iran hit with global condemnation for downing jet; Trump encourages country's protesters
DOJ's Hillary Clinton investigation winding down with no results: Report

Police released a description of one suspect, indicating no one was immediately taken into custody. The tweet said no clear description was given for “other possible suspects.”

Aurora is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Denver.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide