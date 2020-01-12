By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - Police have identified two men found shot dead in Framingham.

Investigators say Framingham police officers arrived at the area of Second Street and Beaver Street at about 11:37 Friday evening responding to 911 calls reporting gunshots.

Police say they found a father and son who appeared to have been shot.

James “Manny” Wade, 45, of Framingham was transported to MetroWest Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

His son James Wade, 24, also of Framingham, was pronounced dead as the result of apparent gunshot wounds at the scene. The two victims were not residents of the apartments where the shooting occurred.

Investigators - including local and state police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office - said a preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

