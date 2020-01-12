By - Associated Press - Sunday, January 12, 2020

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (AP) - Police officers in suburban Denver said they shot and killed a man suspected in an armed robbery after a two-hour standoff at a motel in Wheat Ridge.

A Lakewood Police spokesman said SWAT officers arrived at the motel at about 1 a.m. Sunday and tried to talk the man into surrendering.

When officers entered the room shortly after 3 a.m. they saw the suspect armed with a handgun, KDVR-TV reported. The man ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon and he was shot by two Lakewood police officers.

The officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. The suspect’s name has not been released and officials did not say when or where the armed robbery occurred.

